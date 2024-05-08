Thermal jumpers offer miniature and low-cost option to lower PCB temperatures

Power supply designers are constantly faced with thermal challenges, especially as power levels continue to rise. Many methods of heat reduction are impractical from a size, layout, or cost standpoint. Thermal jumpers offer a small size and low-cost option to lower PCB temperatures with simple implementation. Power supply designers are constantly faced with thermal challenges, especially as power levels continue to rise. Many methods of heat reduction are impractical from a size, layout, or cost standpoint. Thermal jumpers offer a small size and low-cost option to lower PCB temperatures with simple implementation.

Stackpole’s TMJ series is a surface-mounted electrically isolated component that provides excellent thermal conductivity with low capacitance and high insulation resistance between terminals.

The TMJ utilizes an aluminum nitride substrate to provide thermal conductance up to 216 mW / deg C while maintaining electrical isolation for components that can’t be grounded.

Pricing for the TMJ depends on size and tolerance and ranges from $0.35 to $0.90 each in full package quantities. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distribution partners for volume pricing.