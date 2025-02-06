Thermistor series features 14-second cooling tme constant for industrial monitoring

TDK Corporation introduces two new TDK Corporation introduces two new NTC thermistors designed for precise temperature measurement in automotive and industrial environments. The L862 and L871 series operate across a temperature range of -40°C to +155°C, with power dissipation rated at 60 mW at room temperature.

The L862 features a 2.6 x 6.5 mm sensor element with silver-plated nickel wire leads (AWG 30, 0.25 mm diameter). This model achieves ±1% tolerance with a dissipation factor of 1.4 mW/K and a thermal cooling time constant of 14 seconds. The 50 mm leads include 6 mm stripped ends for installation flexibility.

The L871 incorporates Cu-clad steel wires (0.4 mm diameter) with 2.5 mm lead spacing. Its 2.8 x 6.0 mm sensor delivers ±3% tolerance, with a 3 mW/K dissipation factor and 9-second thermal cooling time constant. Both models maintain resistance stability, showing less than 3% deviation in R25 after 10,000 hours at +70°C.

Available in resistance ratings from 1 kΩ to 100 kΩ, these Pb-free thermistors serve applications including battery packs, power banks, and energy storage systems.