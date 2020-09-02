Thermoelectric coolers deliver active cooling in high temperature environments

Laird Thermal Systems has developed a thermoelectric module series that is rated for high temperature in emerging optoelectronic applications. The HiTemp ETX Series thermoelectric cooler has a robust construction that allows it to survive in temperatures up to 150°C, exceeding most outdoor applications. It is assembled with advanced thermoelectric materials that boosts cooling capacity by up to 10% compared to traditional thermoelectric coolers. These solid-state heat pumps feature a higher thermal insulating barrier when compared to standard thermoelectric materials creating a maximum temperature differential (Delta T) of up to 83°C.

The enhanced thermoelectric materials are combined with a proprietary construction that prevents performance degradation in high-temperature environments, a common problem with standard grade thermoelectric coolers. The HiTemp ETX Series maintains a high coefficient of performance (COP) to minimize the amount of input power required to operate and reduces the heat rejection requirement to the hot side, which is critical in poor heat sinking applications.

Many temperature-sensitive optoelectronic devices require active cooling to keep below their maximum operating temperature in outdoor environments. Common applications include LiDAR and CMOS sensors for autonomous systems in vehicles and drones, digital light processors (DLP) used in 3D machine vision and advanced lighting systems, and optical transceivers.

The HiTemp ETX Series is available in over 50 models covering various footprints, cooling capacities, voltage ranges, and finishing options.