Thick-film chip resistors excel at handling high power levels

The RPC-UP from Stackpole offers 0805 and 1206 size chip resistors with excellent pulse withstanding and high-power ratings. The RPC0805-UP is rated at 0.5W and 400V working voltage and the RPC1206-UP is rated at 0.75W and 500V. Resistance values range from 1 ohm to 1Meg ohm with tolerances from 20% to 0.5% available for some resistance values.

The exceptional pulse handling and high-power handling allow the RPC-UP to be used in applications normally requiring much larger and more expensive resistor types. Many popular values are now in stock.

Pricing for the RPC-UP depends on size and tolerance and ranges from $0.024 to $0.032 each in full package quantities.