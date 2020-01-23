Thick film chip resistors now boast higher power ratings

KOA Speer Electronics introduces new higher power ratings for its SG73P Series of anti-surge, pulse precision thick film chip resistors. The new power ratings by size are 0.2W (0402), 0.33W (0603), 0.5W (0805), 0.75W (1206), and 1.0W (1210). Precision SG73P resistors feature tolerances from ±0.5% to ±5%, T.C.R. of ±100 and ±200ppm/°C and resistance values ranging from 1~ 10MΩ.

KOA Speer’s SG73P resistors enable engineers to downsize circuits and reduce the number of components required for a design. This is accomplished through the SG73P’s 200% improvement in power ratings and pulse withstanding voltages compared to KOA’s standard thick film series resistors. SG73P resistors are AEC-Q200 qualified.

Used primarily for surge and pulse protection, SG73P series resistors are ideal for transportation and industrial markets in applications such as automotive electronics, industrial devices and power supplies.

Lead time is 10 weeks.