Thick-film resistors feature high temperature stability

Commercial and industrial power electronics increasingly demand robust power supplies with high stability and low thermal resistance. For these requirements, standard chip resistors may not be the best solution.

Wide terminal chip resistors, such as Stackpole’s RMCW, provide terminations on the long sides of the chip to provide better current handling and thermal resistance. The result of these benefits is lower PCB temperatures for a given chip size and power rating and better overall stability performance. The RMCW now has improved TCR of 200 ppm for resistance values from 1 to 10 ohms for better performance over a wide range of temperatures.

The RMCW is available in resistance values from 1 ohm to 10M in 1% and 5% tolerances. Applications include power management, battery charging, motor controls, industrial machinery, and appliances.

Pricing varies with tolerance and resistance value and ranges from $0.016 to $0.115 each in full reel quantities.