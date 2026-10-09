Thick-film resistors improve thermal management in power electronics

Stackpole Electronics’ RMAN series thick-film chip resistors use an aluminum nitride (AlN) substrate to dissipate heat in high-power and continuously loaded industrial and automotive electronics. The resistors provide power ratings up to 2.4 W in the 1206 size and 3.4 W in the 2512 size for applications including IGBT, SiC and GaN power modules, motor drives, inverters, battery management systems, onboard chargers and DC-DC converters. Stackpole Electronics offers the RMAN series with options that vary by size, tolerance and temperature coefficient of resistance (TCR).