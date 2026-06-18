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Thin film chip resistor supports frequencies to 50GHz

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Stackpole Electronics has introduced the RNCQ Series high-frequency thin film chip resistor for RF and microwave circuits operating at frequencies up to 50GHz. Built with thin film technology on a high-purity substrate, the resistor is intended to provide stable performance in applications such as RF and microwave communications, 5G systems, satellite communications and precision test equipment. To support design and evaluation, Stackpole provides impedance-versus-frequency curves for common package sizes and resistance values, along with S-parameter data for insertion loss and reflection loss.

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Puja Mitra

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