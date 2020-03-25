Thin-film isolator material also helps manage heat

Fujipoly offers a large selection of thin-film, thermal interface materials. Available in eight formulations, these Sarcon materials offer versatility in managing heat dissipation while exhibiting useful characteristics such as electrical insulation, and UL94 VO flammability.

The Sarcon series of thin films range in thickness from 0.15mm to 0.85mm. Depending on the material selected and application thickness, these products will provide a thermal conductivity between 0.9 and 3.0 W/m°K with a thermal resistance between 0.17 and 1.35 °Cin2/W.

Conveniently packaged in rolls and pre-cut sheets, Sarcon thin films can be die-cut or trimmed to virtually any size or proprietary shape for the perfect component fit. Once installed, the uniquely formulated silicone rubber material efficiently transfers heat from a heat-generating electronic component to a nearby heat sink.