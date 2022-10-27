Continue to Site

Thin-film resistors excel in high sulfur, high humidity settings

Environmental stability for thin film resistors has become more important with increased electronic content. Sulfur contamination for film resistors, for example, is becoming a more prominent issue for a wide range of end products. Electronic devices and circuitry may encounter sulfur in the presence of oils, lubricants, gaskets, hoses, and atmospheric gasses in highly industrial areas. Finding anti-sulfur resistors can be difficult and finding those that are also moisture-resistant is even more challenging.

The RNCS-AS series offers a precision thin film anti-sulfur option with excellent anti-sulfur performance as measured by ASTMB-809-95 sulfur testing with a maximum shift of less than 0.5%. The RNCS-AS is also highly resistant to moisture corrosion, with less than 0.1% resistance shift under industry standard testing at 85 degrees C, 85% relative humidity, and 10% rated power.

The RNCS-AS is well suited for a wide range of industrial, medical, test & measurement, and precision control applications.

Pricing for the RNCS-AS varies with size, resistance value, and tolerance. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distributor partners for specific pricing.

