Ultra-high rez/instant autofocus camera works with SBCs, SoCs, variety of operating systems

The THEIA-CAM THSCU101 13-MegaPixel Phase-Detection Auto-Focus (PDAF) USB Video Class (UVC) camera kit performs on Windows, Linux, Mac, Android, Raspberry Pi, and Jetson platforms through the USB port. Applications for the THSCU101 include medical scopes, AR glasses, barcode readers, vision assistive devices, drones, surveillance cameras, biometric devices, body cams, USB webcams, surgical microscopes, and machine vision systems. The platforms on which the THSCU101 now run use various Operating Systems including Windows, macOS Big Sur, Android, Linux.

The THSCU101 Kit, introduced last May, is based on THine’s THP7312 image signal processor (ISP), Sony’s IMX258 13MP CMOS PDAF image sensor, and Cypress’ EZ-USB CX3 USB 3.0 camera controller. It provides users with optimized ISP and USB control firmware, reference circuit schematics, and scalability for high image quality in production. In addition to delivering high resolution performance such as 1080p and 4K Ultra HD, the THEIA-CAM adds PDAF technology that provides the ultra-fast auto-focus functionality that is preferred for live video streaming applications.

The Kit’s single 35×36-mm (1.38×1.42-in) board allows flexible integration. Also, the ISP firmware compensates for CMOS Camera Module variations to achieve perfect unit-to-unit image quality in production. The image quality of THEIA-CAM is well-optimized with performance exceeding the iPhone12 image quality in several areas.

“One of the key design feasibility risks between a proof of concept and an actual design is software compatibility to the existing platform,” said Tak Iizuka, Chief Solution Architect of THine Solutions. “Even if the proof of concept is evaluated to perform as required, everything would be meaningless if it did not work in the end product. With THEIA-CAM’s proven ability to run on a variety of platforms, customers no longer have to ‘assume’ that the new camera works in their environment. It is a major achievement to be able to support these multiple platforms.”

The THEIA-CAM family of kits address many wide-ranging camera applications. Kits in the family include the THSCU101 and the THSCM101. The THSCU101 is a USB Video Class Camera supporting Windows, Mac, Android, and Linux. The THSCM101 is a camera designed to directly work with NXP i.MX 8M Family Evaluation Kits. Future THEIA-CAM family kits will expand its interface compatibility for even more Single Board Computers and SoC Platforms.

THSCU101 Key Features

High resolution including but not limited to 13Mega Pixel, 4K2K, 1080p.

Phase-Detection Auto-Focus (PDAF)

Best-in-Class Image Quality with Optimized Auto Focus, Auto White Balance, and Auto Exposure

USB Video Class (UVC) Control and Extensions

Supports Windows, Mac, Android, and Linux

Compatible with PC, Raspberry Pi, Jetson

Scalability for high volume production

Small size (1.4×1.4 in single Printed Circuit Board)

THine Solutions, Inc. (TSI), 5201 Great America Pkwy, Ste 320, Santa Clara, CA 95054, www.thinesolutions.com/13mp-pdaf-uvc-camera