Three-axis gyroscope/accelerometer combo is automotive qualified

TDK Corporation announces the availability of InvenSense IAM-20680HT high temperature automotive monolithic 6-Axis MotionTracking sensor platform solution for non-safety automotive applications, which includes the IAM-20680HT IMU MEMS sensor and the DK-20680HT developer kit.

The IAM-20680HT embeds a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer in a thin 3 x 3 x 0.75mm (16-pin LGA) package and is automotive qualified based on AEC-Q100 Grade 2. It also features two programmable independent interrupt lines and a wake-on-motion feature for low power operation of applications processors. The solution also boasts a FIFO up to 4096-bytes that can lower the traffic on the serial bus interface and reduce power consumption by allowing the system processor to burst read sensor data and then go into a low-power mode.

More than ever, emerging automotive non-safety applications require a high level of computational power that generates significant self-heating of the printed circuit board with a consequent thermal impact on all the electronic components. With a maximum operating temperature of 105°C and its negligible power dissipation, the IAM-20680HT is well-suited for such applications.

IAM-20680HT provides best-in-class low noise performance, on-chip 16-bit ADCs, and industry-leading sensitivity tolerance. These fundamental features are important towards the enhancement of positioning systems’ accuracy, enabling advanced telematic features, and triggering emergency calls in a timely manner.

The InvenSense IAM-20680HT automotive IMU is available from multiple distributors worldwide and is part of a fully compatible, multi-axis, multi-grade IMU portfolio of SmartAutomotive products reinforcing InvenSense’s undisputed leadership in the 6-axis IMU market for both safety and non-safety automotive applications.