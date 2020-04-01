Three-phase built-in filter with neutral line suited for tight spaces

FMAD CP is the latest 1-stage filter family for 3-phase systems, equipped with neutral line. The extremely compact and high-performance filters are ideally suited for use in tight spaces commonly found in today’s machinery.

The new filter family is ideally suited for devices with high EMC loads at low or medium power. Typical applications include converters for photovoltaics, battery storage or charging stations for electric vehicles. These powerful compact filters are also the desired choice for modern frequency inverters for motor control. A “High Performance” version using chokes with particularly high inductance and a larger X capacitor, ensure that both symmetrical and asymmetrical interference can be suppressed even more effectively. A metal flange screwed to the chassis guarantees a good ground connection. Terminals are 6.3 x 0.8 mm quick-connect.

The standard FMAD CP can be used over a temperature range of -40 °C to 100 °C, although the filter specifications are designed for currents from 3 A to 20 A at an ambient temperature of 50 °C. The FMAD CP carries ENEC and cURus approvals for applications up to max. 520 VAC. Versions with different leakage currents are available for various applications: industrial ≤ 3 mA, standard ≤ 0.5 mA and for medical technology ≤ 5 µA.

Pricing starts at $15.00 for 50 piece quantities. Link to datasheet FMAD CP. For sales and product information, contact Cora Umlauf at (800) 848 -2600 or by email at info.sinc@schurter.com. I have attached an image for online publishing.