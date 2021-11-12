Three-phase DIN rail ac-dc supplies sport +20% peak rating, low inrush current

TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the TDK-Lambda brand three-phase DRB120 and DRB240 DIN rail mount AC-DC power supplies. The models are rated at 120W and 240W with a two-second peak power capability of 144W and 288W, allowing for operation with inductive and capacitive loads. On initial start-up, the products have a low energy inrush current that helps to avoid nuisance tripping of circuit breakers when multiple units are installed in a system.

These new DRB models are designed for a broad range of applications, including industrial machinery and systems, as well as conventional switch cabinets and communications equipment.

The power supplies accept a three-phase 350 to 575Vac input, with output voltages of 12V or 24V rated at 120W, and 24V or 48V rated at 240W. The DRB series has a wide adjustment range of 11.4 to 15V, (12V model), 22.5 to 29V (24V models), and 45 to 56V (48V model) to compensate for voltage drops in wiring, ORing FETs for redundant operation or to accommodate for non-standard output voltages.

For larger power systems or N+1 redundant systems, a front panel DIP switch enables droop mode current sharing for parallel operation. For output voltage monitoring, a front panel LED indicator and a DC OK relay contact are available. Remote on/off is possible using a closed relay contact or <4V input.

All units are enclosed in a compact, rugged metal case measuring 55mm wide, 129mm high, and 138.2mm deep, allowing more space for other products to be mounted on the DIN rail. Users can choose between screw terminations or push-in wire connectors for input and output wiring.

The three-phase convection cooled DRB models are rated for operation in -25 to +70°C ambient temperatures, with derating above 55°C. The operating efficiency is 94%, thus reducing power losses and lowering internal temperatures for a longer field life. The low off-loads power consumption can be reduced even further to below 2.3W by using the remote on/off function to reduce energy consumption.

Safety certifications include IEC/EN/UL/CSA 61010-1, 61010-2-201, 62368-1, EN 60204-1, IEC/EN 62477-1, 61204-7, 61558-2-16 and are CE / UKCA marked to the Low Voltage, EMC and RoHS Directives. The units also comply with EN 55011-B and CISPR11-B radiated and conducted emissions and meet the EN 61000-3-2 (Class A) harmonic currents and IEC/EN 61000-6-2 immunity standards. Input to output isolation is 3,510Vac input to ground 2210Vac, and output to ground 1,390Vac. The earth leakage current is less than 1mA with a 575Vac 60Hz input.