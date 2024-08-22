Three-phase filter series designed for industrial an renewable energy use

The The MF423-4-3D-BS Three Phase EMI Filter Series from EMIS is designed to effectively reduce electrical noise and ensure a clean power supply across various applications, including renewable energy systems and industrial machinery. This dual-stage EMI filter offers high attenuation for both line-to-ground and line-to-line emissions, enhancing system reliability and conducted immunity when connected to the main input of equipment.

The filter’s compact, bookshelf design allows for easy integration into power systems, making it a practical choice for a wide range of industrial applications. Typical uses include three-phase servo drives, power supplies, inverters, frequency converters, wind turbines, fuel cells, factory automation, building automation, industrial equipment, and elevators.

Key features of the MF423-4-3D-BS series include a current rating range of 7A to 150A, an operating voltage of 440/520VAC, and an operating frequency of 50/60 Hz. The filter operates within a temperature range of -25°C to +85°C and meets the IEC6039-1&2, UL 6039-3, and CSA 222 No. 8-13 standards.

EMIS, with over 40 years of experience in designing and manufacturing EMI filters, offers a comprehensive range of EMI and EMC solutions for various industries and applications. Their product portfolio includes EMI/EMC components, feedthrough components, power quality solutions, military-grade filters, and surge protection devices. EMIS supports its customers with a highly experienced consulting team, a fully equipped pre-compliance lab, and a broad selection of over 2,500 standard products, all produced in their efficient manufacturing facility.