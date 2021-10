Three-phase gate drivers geared for EVs and hybrids

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is expanding its QuietMotion product line with the introduction of the new A89307 automotive-qualified gate driver integrated circuit (IC). Designed for battery cooling fans and HVAC systems in electric (EV) and hybrid vehicles, the A89307 offers ultra-low noise and vibration by using a Field Oriented Control (FOC) algorithm to drive continuous sinusoidal current to the load, helping automakers reduce noise and improve battery life, offering more miles per charge and lowering vehicle carbon footprints.

The A89307 includes a hardware-based algorithm, which requires no external sensors or software development; the user simply selects parameters using a simple GUI interface and loads them into the IC’s on-chip E2EPROM. With only five external components, the A89307 helps designers lower material costs by reducing BOM components and facilitating very small system footprints for in-motor PCBs. Its fully integrated algorithm can even eliminate the need for a separate microprocessor.

Modes of operation include open-loop PWM or fully programmable closed-loop speed control. In closed-loop mode, the customer can program the PWM-to-speed relationship to match the PWM commands provided by an external ECU. Field weakening is included to improve performance at high speed. Low-speed operation and windmilling start-up are just a few of the features included in the A89307 hardware-based digital algorithm.

While designed for xEV battery cooling fans, the A89307 can also be used in HVAC blowers as well as liquid pumps in traction inverter cooling systems. The external gate drive allows the device to be flexible enough to drive a wide range of motor powers up to 500W.

The A89307 is available in a 28L wettable flank QFN package.