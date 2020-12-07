Three-phase half-bridge driver ICs control brushless motors for e bikes, power tools

STMicroelectronics has created an integrated three-phase half-bridge driver IC with performance optimized for low-voltage industrial applications up to 75V, delivering a space-efficient and power-saving solution to control three-phase brushless motors in e-bikes, power tools, pumps, fans, light machinery, gaming consoles, and other equipment.

The STDRIVE101 embeds three half-bridge drivers for external N-Channel MOSFETs, each able to sink and source up to 600mA gate current. Integrated bootstrap diodes and a 50mA 12V low-dropout (LDO) regulator ready to supply external components help designers minimize the bill of materials. A comparator for over-current detection using external resistors and drain-source voltage monitoring of each MOSFET for short-circuit protection is also provided.

Essential safety features are built-in, including internally generated dead-time to prevent cross-conduction, over-temperature shutdown, and Under-Voltage Lockout (UVLO) on both the low-side and high-side sections to prevent the MOSFETs from operating in low efficiency or dangerous conditions.

A DT/MODE selection pin lets designers choose to control switching with individual high-side and low-side signals or a single PWM signal and enable input. A standby pin sets the STDRIVE101 in a low-power mode with the LDO turned off to maximize energy savings when idle.

The STDRIVE101 is in production now and available in a 24-pin VFQFN 4mm x 4mm package, priced from $0.71 for orders of 1000 units.