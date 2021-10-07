Three-phase power modules target high-efficiency telecom, networking, data center apps

The new lower-voltage, true three-phase, 6-kilowatt (kW) version from ABB Power Conversion provides the power levels needed in telecommunication and networking applications. The low-line rectifiers provide the foundation for a variety of lower-voltage power systems to be developed by ABB, starting with its low-line GPS4830.

Both the low-line GP100 and GPS4830 help power designers and engineers demands for high-density data and communication solutions where high-line 380-480V feeds may not be available – and in regions, such as Japan, where lower-voltage (200-, 208- and 240-volt) AC utility power is prominent.

The GP100L3R48TEZ rectifiers deliver the same amount of power as competitive AC-DC power supplies but in half the rack space – significantly improving power density. This high power density, combined with the rectifiers’ compact design and high-efficiency operation, helps it meet the evolving needs of customers and original equipment manufacturers within the telecom, cable, and data center segments. For example, the rectifiers provide the 48V DC output voltages required for many of today’s distributed power architectures, telecom switches, LAN/WAN/MAN applications, file servers, and enterprise networks.

When used in ABB’s GPS4830 power systems, the efficiency levels achieved with the low-line GP100 rectifiers combine with the proven cabinet design and distribution of the GPS4848 to provide a robust solution for telecommunications applications. A fully equipped low-line GPS4830 bay can achieve 144 kW of capacity with 12 rectifier shelves incorporated while still allowing 44 inches of vertical space for the installation of distribution panels.

The low-line GP100 rectifiers also feature: