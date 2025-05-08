Thyristors deliver 2 kA surge protection in compact DO-214AB package

Littelfuse, Inc. has launched the Pxxx0S3G-A SIDACtor Protection Thyristor Series, featuring 2 kA surge protection in a compact DO-214AB (SMC) package. The new devices enable product miniaturization while maintaining protection against severe overvoltage transients in harsh environments, including onboard chargers, EV charging stations, industrial automation power supplies, and solar inverters.

The Pxxx0S3G-A Series provides high surge protection in a form factor approximately 50% smaller than the traditional TO-262 package, allowing easier integration into space-constrained designs. Unlike legacy solutions that degrade over time, these components sustain transients without performance deterioration, ensuring long-term equipment protection and reduced maintenance costs.

The series complies with AEC-Q101 standards for automotive applications, making it suitable for onboard charger protection, BEV/PHEV systems, and automotive battery charging. Additional applications include industrial power supplies, renewable energy system inverters, and information technology equipment in uninterruptible power supplies and high-power distribution grids.

The Pxxx0S3G-A SIDACtor Protection Thyristors are available in tape-and-reel quantities 3,000 through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. Sample requests can be placed through distributors listed on the Littelfuse website.