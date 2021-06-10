USB scope features low noise, four channels, 1 GSa/sec signal acquisition

The Handyscope HS6 is a USB 3.0 oscilloscope is available in models with 200 MSa/sec up to 1 GSa/sec sampling rate. The Handyscope HS6 has a flexible resolution that can be set from 8 bit to 16 bit, allowing high-resolution measurements. With its high accuracy (0.25 %) and low noise (240 μV RMS ), measured signals are presented with high fidelity. The Handyscope HS6 features TiePie engineering’s unique CMI interface. It allows Handyscope HS6s to connect together to create an instrument with multiple measuring channels with the same sample frequency (0 ppm deviation!). The user can easily expand the number of channels without changing software, difficult software settings or buying expensive hardware. The CMI interface offers the possibility of an 8, 16, 32 or even 128-channel oscilloscopes or data recorders where all channels are measured fully synchronized with sampling rates up to 1 GSa/sec and resolutions up to 16 bit.

Also unique to TiePie engineering is the SureConnect connection test option. While measuring, SureConnect technology checks in real time whether a test probe is in physical and electrical contact with the test subject. SureConnect immediately shows you whether a good connection is present.

The Handyscope HS6 features a USB 3.0 interface with 5Gb/sec data transfer and a fast data transport of 200 MSamples/sec USB streaming. There are no other USB instruments that can stream faster.

Some other special points of the Handyscope HS6 are:

• 1GSa/sec sampling and flexible resolution of 8-16 bit.

• Four input channels with up to 250 MHz analog bandwidth

• Low noise: 240 μV RMS at 14-bit resolution, 90 μV RMS at 16-bit resolution

• Highly accurate 1 ppm time base

• DC Accuracy of 0.25% and 0.1% typical

• Very fast 200 MSamples/sec USB streaming Data logger

• Up to 256 Mpoints memory per channel

• SureConnect connection test on all channels

TiePie engineering, Koperslagersstraat 37, 8601 WL Sneek, The Netherlands, Tel.: +31 515 415 416, Fax: +31 515 418 819, E-mail: sales@tiepie.nl, http://www.tiepie.com/HS6