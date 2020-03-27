Time to jump in: 2020 LEAP Awards opening date, deadlines, and details

The 2020 LEAP (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) Awards will celebrate the most innovative and forward-thinking products serving the design engineering space. This year’s program will open as scheduled on May 1st, 2020 and the standard deadline for nominations will be June 30th, 2020. The entry fee is $325 for submissions that are finalized by June 30th.

Best submissions will include or address the following:

• A basic description of the product in 250 words.

• High-resolution (300 dpi) product photo and companion data sheet.

• A list of ideal applications for the product.

• Details on any patents.

• Description of the product’s purpose. What problem does it solve? How does it improve on older products/what it evolved from? How is it different from competitive products? What advantages does it have?

• Information on the development process. Was any type of customer input or Beta testing involved? Were there technical innovations involved in developing the product?

• A description of the design aspects to the product. What were the engineering tools or processes used in the development?

• Outline how an engineer is going to advance their machinery, equipment or product designs as a result of this component or product. What kind of value does it provide to the end user or consumer? How much does this product change the industry or set itself as a benchmark?

Categories will remain the same as last year, aligned with several brands:

Design World

Additive manufacturing

Advanced materials

Industrial automation

Mechanical

Motion control

Software

Switches & sensors

Fastener Engineering

Fastener technology



Fluid Power World

Hydraulics

Pneumatics

EE World

Connectivity

Embedded computing

Power electronics

Test & measurement

More details are at: https://wtwhmedia.submittable.com/submit … and submissions can be made at that link beginning on May 1st.