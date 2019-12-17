Timing and power devices support adaptive compute acceleration platform

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced that its power solutions, as well as timing solutions from IDT, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas, support the Xilinx Versal adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP) devices featured on the Xilinx VCK190 evaluation kit and the Renesas VERSALDEMO1Z power reference board. Built on 7nm process technology, Versal is the industry’s first ACAP platform that addresses the needs of a wide range of applications in data center, automotive, 5G wireless, and wired and defense markets.

The Xilinx VCK190 is the first Versal AI Core series evaluation kit. It’s based on the VC1902 Versal AI Core series ACAP, providing the portfolio’s highest AI inference and signal processing throughput for cloud, network, and edge applications. The kit features complete timing solutions including the 8A34001 ClockMatrix™ system synchronizer for IEEE1588 and eCPRI applications, 8T49N240/41 Universal Frequency Translators™ for low-jitter and flexible transceiver SerDes clocking, along with a programmable clock generator and clock buffer/multiplexer for PCIe interface. IDT’s broad portfolio of industry-leading timing solutions can meet all Versal timing requirements with ultra-low phase noise to ensure robust, high-performance product designs.

The Renesas VERSALDEMO1Z power reference board provides full power rails for the Versal ACAP’s adaptable engines, AI engines, scalar engines, and external DDR memory. The board is a complete power supply solution featuring one member of the innovative ISL68xxx digital multiphase PWM controller family and multiple members of the ISL99xxx smart power stage family to provide high-efficiency and scalable Vcore power. Also included are the ISL91211A power management IC (PMIC) and DC-DC regulators to provide an integrated and optimized solution for the rest of the power tree.

The Renesas VERSALDEMO1Z power reference board is available now from Renesas Electronics with a recommended resale price of $149.00 USD.