Timing devices enhance audio system performance

Cirrus Logic has announced a new range of timing products for automotive and professional audio applications. The CS2500, CS2501, and CS2600 devices provide stable low-jitter clocks and clocking solutions for audio networks, allowing audio-data converters and digital audio systems to maintain synchronization and performance. The devices generate clocks with less than 50ps baseband jitter and offer compatibility with previous Cirrus Logic product lines, including the CS2000, CS2100, CS2200, and CS2300 series.

The new products include automatic rate detection and a hardware mode for easier integration. A phase sync loop ensures precise alignment of multiple audio signals or devices, while glitchless clock transitioning maintains continuous clock output regardless of reference changes. Eddie Sinnott, Director of Codecs & Standard Products at Cirrus Logic, emphasized that these devices combine seamless replacement of existing solutions with new features that simplify integration and provide robust clocking for digital audio applications.