Timing module extends the life of legacy network equipment

Microchip Technology announces the new TimeProvider XT Extension System, a fan-out shelf used with redundant TimeProvider 4100 grandmasters to migrate legacy BITS/SSU equipment to a modular and resilient architecture. The TimeProvider XT provides operators with a clear path to replace existing SONET/SDH frequency synchronization equipment while adding timing and phase, essential for 5G networks.

As an accessory device to Microchip’s widely deployed TimeProvider 4100 grandmaster, each TimeProvider XT shelf is configured with two distribution modules and two plug-in modules to provide 40 fully redundant and individually programmable outputs with synchronization designed to meet ITU-T G.823 for wander and jitter control. Operators can connect up to five XT shelves to scale up to 200 fully redundant T1/E1/CC communication outputs. All configuration, status monitoring, and alarm reporting is done via the TimeProvider 4100 grandmaster. This new solution allows operators to consolidate their critical frequency, timing, and phase requirements onto a single modern platform, saving maintenance and service costs.

The TimeProvider XT extension system allows you to migrate E1/T1/CC outputs to fully redundant TimeProvider 4100 Grandmasters. This system receives its frequency source from a TimeProvider 4×00 Grandmaster and provides framed E1, T1, DS1, CC, 2.048 MHz and 1.544 MHz outputs. All configurations, status monitoring and alarm reporting are done via the TimeProvider 4×00 Grandmaster. Each TimeProvider XT extension shelf is configured with two distribution modules and two plug-in modules and provides 40 fully redundant and individually programmable outputs with synchronization that meets the ITU-T G.823 standard for the control of wander and jitter. This solution scales up to 200 outputs by connecting five extension shelves to a redundant pair of TimeProvider 4100 Grandmasters. The TimeProvider XT’s plug-in modules and distribution modules are hot swappable and can be changed in the field. Options for physical connectors to plug-in output modules include RJ-48; BNC; wire wrap; SCSI, which is SSU 2000 compatible, and IDE, which is Digital Clock Distributor (DCD) and TimeHub system compatible. The TimeProvider XT extension system does not require a software license. Its flexible form factor is field replaceable and scalable.

This solution is compatible with DCD, SSU 2000, TSG-3800 and TimeHub systems’ wire-wrap and output panels, so that network elements do not have to be rewired. This can save network operators significant deployment time and resources while reducing costs. The TimeProvider XT has a Composite Clock (CC) input which allows for live in-service CC phase cutovers, which are typically performed during maintenance windows to ensure that the synchronization in a network is maintained. The TimeProvider XT system requires the TimeProvider 4100 grandmaster to be running the latest version 2.4 firmware.

The TimeProvider XT Extension system is the newest product to join Microchip’s extensive portfolio of clock and timing systems, which ranges from small plug-in timing server cards to multi-rack national and time scale systems. As a primary contributor to the world’s time, Microchip’s timing solutions are trusted, reliable and resilient. For more information, visit Microchip’s Timing and Synchronization website.

The TimeProvider XT Extension is supported by TimePictra Management Software, a web-based tool to manage and monitor synchronization architectures.

The TimeProvider XT Exension is now available for purchase.