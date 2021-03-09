Tiny 160 KPixel camera modules target ophthalmic, other medical uses

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. announced the OVMed OCHTA camera module with quadruple the resolution of its predecessor, at 400×400, or 160 KPixels, for clearer images inside the body’s farthest recesses. This module features the CameraCubeChip wafer-level technology, enabling it to match the world’s smallest size of its predecessor, at 0.65mm x 0.65mm, for deep anatomical access. This technology also allows for the integration of OmniVision’s new higher-resolution OH0TA image sensor, the size of which is smaller than the Guinness World Record held by its predecessor, along with signal processing and wafer-level optics in a single compact package. With OCHTA camera modules, endoscope, catheter, and guidewire OEMs can now develop mass-produced, single-use devices with 1-2mm optical diameters and higher resolution to address the many challenges posed by reusable equipment, including cross-contamination risks and high maintenance costs.

OmniVision remains the only company to offer ultra-small “chip on tip” camera modules with backside illumination (BSI), which provides excellent image quality and better low-light performance to help reduce LED heat and improve sensitivity. BSI also allows the use of superior lens technology over competing for front-side illumination cameras in this class, while improving patient comfort and accelerating recovery time. Additionally, with OmniVision’s economical CameraCubeChip wafer-level packaging technology, the OCHTA makes possible the mass production of high-resolution, single-use medical imaging equipment.

This module’s small size enables devices that can reach deep into the body for neuro, ophthalmic, ENT, cardiac, spinal, urology, gynecology, and arthroscopy procedures, as well as dental and veterinary diagnosis and surgery. Alternatively, its unique size gives medical device OEMs the flexibility to create a larger-diameter scope with a larger working channel. By integrating the image sensor, signal processor, and wafer-level optics in a single compact package, the OCHTA also reduces the complexity of dealing with multiple vendors while increasing supply reliability and speeding development time. Furthermore, unlike traditional cameras, all CameraCubeChip modules are reflowable. This means they can be mounted to a printed circuit board simultaneously with other components using automated surface-mount assembly equipment, which increases quality while reducing assembly costs.

The integrated OH0TA image sensor is built on OmniVision’s PureCel Plus-S stacked die technology, which enables this module’s increased resolution at 30 frames per second. Additionally, this next-generation pixel technology provides higher color fidelity and excellent low light sensitivity of 3600 mV/lux-sec, along with a high signal-to-noise ratio of 37.5dB for crisper images. It also offers higher full well capacity (FWC), zero blooming, and 20% lower power consumption of 20mW for greater patient comfort and longer procedure durations, while reducing noise for crisper images. These images are further improved by the sensor’s new exposure and gain control settings, which allow endoscope designers to fine-tune captures—prior to processing—for the best possible video quality under the lighting conditions of specific procedures.

Other key features include a wide 120-degree field of view and an extended focus range of 3mm to 30mm. This module also supports a 4-wire interface, as well as raw analog data output, both of which can transmit via cables as long as 4 meters with minimal signal noise.

The OCHTA camera module is available now for sampling in the tray format.