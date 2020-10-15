Tiny automotive-compliant, 40V dual MOSFET boasts low RDS(on) resistance

Diodes Incorporated announced the industry’s first automotive-compliant 40V dual MOSFET in a 3.3mm x 3.3mm package. The DMT47M2LDVQ can replace two discrete MOSFETs to reduce the board space footprint in many automotive applications, from electric seat control to advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

The DMT47M2LDVQ integrates two n-channel enhancement-mode MOSFETs with the industry’s lowest RDS(ON) for this configuration – just 10.9mΩ at VGS of 10V and ID of 30.2A. This low on-resistance keeps conduction losses to a minimum in applications such as wireless charging or motor control. The typical gate charge of 14.0nC, at a VGS of 10V and ID of 20A, ensures that switching losses are minimized.

The DMT47M2LDVQ’s thermally efficient PowerDI 3333-8 package returns a junction-to-case thermal resistance (Rthjc) of 8.43°C/W, making it possible to develop end applications with a higher power density than with MOSFETs packaged individually. This can reduce the PCB area needed for implementing automotive features, including ADAS.

Qualified to AEC-Q100 Grade 1, supporting PPAP documentation, and manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities, the DMT47M2LDVQ is available now priced at $0.45 in 3000 piece quantities.