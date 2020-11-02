Tiny, dual-antenna GPS/GNSS module provides accurate positioning and heading

Septentrio expands its GNSS module portfolio with a mosaic-H heading receiver. With dual antenna capabilities, this surface mount module delivers reliable heading & pitch or heading & roll information on top of centimeter-level positioning. mosaic-H is the new addition to Septentrio’s existing mosaic module family, which already includes high-performance RTK and timing modules as well as modules with integrated GNSS corrections. Having a single standard footprint across multiple specialized receiver modules enables integrators to create multiple application-specific products based on a single design.

mosaic-HTM delivers orientation angles immediately from the start, helping initialize inertial systems that otherwise would require movement before they can measure 3D orientation. INS initialization with GNSS attitude from power-up allows machine trajectory path optimization and fully informed navigation of robotic systems immediately from mission start.

The mosaic-H receiver will be available for integrator testing and customer evaluation by end of December 2020. The full product production is expected by spring 2021.