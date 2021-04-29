Tiny high-power TVS diodes excel at ESD protection

TDK Corporation has released tiny high-power TVS diodes for ESD protection, extending its portfolio of components for bidirectional overvoltage protection of I/O interfaces. The space requirement of the so-called chip-scale package (CSP) is just 400 x 200 µm² (CSP01005) or 600 x 300 µm² (CSP0201), while the package height of just 100 µm is also very low.

The new TVS diode types are designed for an operating voltage of 5 V and a response voltage of 6.8 V. The clamping voltages of the two new components are 7.2 V at a peak pulse current of 8 A or 8 V at a peak pulse current of 16 A. The TVS diodes differ in their parasitic capacitances: Type SD0201SL-GP101 (ordering code B74121G0050M060) has a capacitance of 12 pF, while the SD01005SL-GP101 type (B74111G0050M060) has a capacitance value of just 5 pF. Other features include the short response time and low leakage current of just 2 nA at 3.3 V.

The protective components are designed in accordance with IEC 61000-4-2 for an ESD contact discharge of up to 24 kV, exceeding standard requirements. They can withstand a high surge current load of up to 8 A according to IEC 61000-4-5 (8/20 µs), despite their low size.

The new TVS diodes are suitable for various IoT, smart homes, and Industry 4.0 applications. Due to their minimal dimensions, the new protective components are ideal for wearables, smartphones, notebooks, tablets, smartwatches, or even hearing aids.