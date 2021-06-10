Tiny inductors boast broadband impedance for in-vehicle PoC circuits

To foster innovation within the automotive market, Murata has announced the availability of its LQW21FT_0H series. These are the world’s smallest inductors with broadband impedance for in-vehicle power-over-coax (PoC) circuits of SerDes-based interfacing. The product line is AEC-Q200 compliant and delivers a combination of broadband impedance and high-current performance. They are available in a compact 0805-inch case size with 2mm x 1.2mm x 1.6mm dimensions.

The LQW21FT_0H series is ideal for PoC functions. In addition to elevated broadband impedance levels, they exhibit superior saturation properties. Inductance values from 0.47 µH to 2 µH can be specified, with respective current ratings of 1 A and 0.45 A. Further, heightened operating temperatures make them well-suited for automotive applications up to 125°C.