Tiny Lidar ICs make possible faster autonomous driving speeds

With automotive self-driving systems evolving from 35mph to 65mph and beyond, LiDAR sensors are playing an increasing role in the fusion of vehicle sensors for their ability to provide accurate distance measurement of objects. With more than twice the bandwidth and the ability to accommodate 33 percent more channels within the same LiDAR module size compared to the closest competitor, the MAX40660/MAX40661 transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs) provide optical receiver designers with higher-resolution images that enable faster autonomous driving systems.

The system size of the MAX40026 high-speed comparator plus the MAX40660/MAX40661 TIAs is 5mm2 smaller than the closest competitive solution, which allows developers to fit far more channels into space-constrained vehicle platforms. These ICs meet the stringent safety requirements of the automotive industry with AEC-Q100 qualification, enhanced electrostatic discharge (ESD) performance and failure modes, effects and diagnostic analysis (FMEDA) to support ISO 26262 certification at the system level.

The MAX40026ATA/VY+T is available for $4.09 at Maxim Integrated’s website; also available from authorized distributors. The MAX40660 is available for $3.95 (1000-up, FOB USA) at Maxim Integrated’s website; also available from authorized distributors. The MAX40661 is available for $3.74 (1000-up, FOB USA) at Maxim Integrated’s website; also available from authorized distributors