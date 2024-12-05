Tiny logic ICs target auto safety and ADAS markets

Nexperia introduced a new portfolio of logic ICs in tiny automotive-qualified MicroPak XSON5 leadless packaging. Miniaturized logic ICs are essential for space-constrained applications including sophisticated automotive applications such as chassis safety systems, battery monitoring, infotainment units, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). MicroPak XSON5 is a thermally enhanced plastic enclosure with a 75% smaller PCB footprint than traditional leaded mini logic packages, that also features side-wettable flanks to support automated optical inspection (AOI) of solder joints.

This release reinforces Nexperia’s leadership position in the logic industry with innovative packaging that meets the growing requirements of the automotive industry. Leadless packaging with side-wettable flanks improves manufacturing reliability by allowing the use of AOI techniques to examine the quality of solder joints, thereby accelerating board production. This helps to reduce costs while still meeting the strict criteria of perfectly soldered joints.

Nexperia’s SOT8065-1 MicroPak XSON5 has 5 terminals and measures only 1.1mm × 0.85mm × 0.47mm, making it ideal for use in space-constrained automotive applications. It is free from delamination and offers highest immunity to moisture MSL-1. Uniform 7 μm Sn layer on pad sides and bottom to prevent oxidation and is RoHS and dark green compliant. SOT8065-1 devices use the same die as in the SOT353 package but offers a smaller PCB footprint with superior solder durability and enhanced electrical performance.

To address the automotive industry’s burgeoning demand for miniaturized logic ICs, Nexperia offers 64 AEC-Q100 certified devices in MicroPak XSON5 packaging.