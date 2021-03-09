Tiny LoRaWAN modem module excels at low current consumption

Murata announced the expansion of its Type 1SJ product line with the addition of a new LoRaWAN modem solution. The AT-command controlled modem module version measures only 10.0 mm x 8.0 mm x 1.6 mm, making it the smallest available in the world today. Operating from a single supply rail up to 3.9V DC, the device incorporates several low-power modes that allow the real-time clock (RTC) to operate while drawing a typical current of just 1.3µA. This current consumption level assures that a single battery can operate for years. Additionally, the resin mold package provides physical ruggedness with a -40ºC to +85 ºC temperature range.

Based on a second-generation Semtech SX1262 radio frequency IC (RFIC), the Type 1SJ LoRaWAN modem module comes preloaded with AT Command controlled modem firmware and a LoRaWAN stack with an AT Command middle layer. These features enable a faster time-to-market and ease design challenges for IoT developers. The device currently supports the US915 band in North America. Future adaptations of the module are intended for Europe, India, China, and Pacific Rim markets. It is suitable for a wide range of applications where a miniaturized footprint, long-range, extended battery life, advanced security, and a competitive price point are all critical requirements.

The initial launch module supports the US915 band only but modules supporting other bands such as the EU868 band will be launched afterward.