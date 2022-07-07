Tiny MOSFETS reduce RDS(on) by 74%

Nexperia announced the release of a new range of 20 V & 30 V MOSFETs in the world’s smallest DFN package, the DFN0603. Nexperia already offers ESD protection devices in this package, but has now succeeded in bringing it to their MOSFET portfolio, a feat as yet unmatched in the industry.

Next-generation wearable and hearable devices are incorporating new levels of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), creating several challenges for product designers. Firstly, available board space is at a premium as functionality is added, plus heat dissipation becomes a problem as power consumption increases.

Nexperia has drawn on its decades of experience as an industry leader in the production of discrete components and designed this innovative range of tiny MOSFETs to successfully overcome both concerns. The ultra-low-profile DFN0603 package, measuring only 0.63 x 0.33 x 0.25 mm, uses 13% less space than MOSFETs in the next smallest package (DFN0604). Impressively, this size reduction has been achieved without compromising device performance – in fact, the RDS(on) of these devices has been reduced by 74%, helping to improve efficiency and thereby enabling wearable equipment designers to achieve even greater power density.

This new range of tiny MOSFETs includes: PMX100UN 20 V, N-channel Trench MOSFET; PMX100UNE 20 V, N-channel Trench MOSFET with 2kV ESD protection (HBM); PMX300UNE 30 V, N-channel Trench MOSFET; PMX400UP 20 V, P-channel Trench MOSFET;

Nexperia has plans to add two more MOSFETs to this range later in 2022. Samples are available now.