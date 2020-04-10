Tiny temperature sensor handles wide -40 to 125°C range

The WSEN-TIDS temperature sensor from Würth Elektronik measures just 2.0 x 2.0 x 0.5 mm but offers a wide range of applications. Its accuracy in the measuring range -40 to 125°C is ±0.5°C, while in the range -10 to 60°C it goes down to ±0.25°C. Applications extend from PCB temperature monitoring and system monitoring for power supplies, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and cold chain monitoring, to sensor technology in industrial controls, domestic appliances or wearables.

The sensor is factory calibrated and can, therefore, be used without time-consuming remeasurements. The sensor’s 16-bit output signal can be read out via an I²C interface with different output data rates up to a maximum of 200 Hz. An additional interrupt pin can optionally be used to indicate when a programmed temperature threshold value is exceeded. WSEN-TIDS is perfectly suited for battery-powered applications as it operates from 1.5 to 3.6 V and draws a current of only 1.75 μA. A development kit is available for the temperature sensor. Long-term availability is guaranteed with this proven industrial sensor. WSEN-TIDS is available from stock without a minimum order quantity.