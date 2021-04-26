Tiny TVS components guard against EFT, EMF, and lightning in motors and relays

ProTek Devices has introduced a series of high-powered surface mount TVS components for circuit protection from the electromagnetic field, lightning, and other electrical fast transients in high power applications. These new devices for motors and relays are provided in that industry’s lowest-profile packaging compared with competing solutions. ProTek Devices has introduced a series of high-powered surface mount TVS components for circuit protection from the electromagnetic field, lightning, and other electrical fast transients in high power applications. These new devices for motors and relays are provided in that industry’s lowest-profile packaging compared with competing solutions.

ProTek Devices’ SM15KWExxA/CA series has an approximate weight of just 2.5 grams and the components come in a molded DFN-2-KW package. This provides a space-saving feature with no performance penalties compared with competing surface mount technology solutions.

The SM15KWExxA/CA series are ideal for motor start-and-stop EMF protection and with relay drives. They are AEC-Q101 qualified for automotive subsystems. In addition, they provide module lightning protection and secondary lightning protection. The series provides 15 kilowatts of peak pulse power dissipation for a 10/1000 microsecond waveform.

The SM15KWExxA/CA series is RTCA DO-160G compliant. They are also compatible with IEC standards 61000-4-2 (ESD): air ±15kV, Contact ±8kV; with 61000-4-4 (EFT): 40A, 5/50ns; and with 61000-4-5 (surge): 60kW, 8/20 microseconds. And they are also RoHS and REACH compliant.

The devices offer unidirectional and bidirectional configurations and easy mounting to a printed circuit board. The series consists of five components, ranging from 24V to 70V. These include part numbers SM15KWE24A for 24V, SM15KWE30A at 30V, SM15KWE36A at 36V, the SM15KWE48A at 48V, and the SM15KWE70A at 70V.

Other mechanical and packaging characteristics include operating and storage temperatures of -55 to 150 degrees Celsius and lead-free pure tin plating. The TVS components perform with a solder reflow temperature of 260-270 degrees Celsius. Their flammability rating is UL 94V-0.

This TVS component series is provided on -T7 or -T13 tape and reel, per EIA Standard 481, in quantities starting at 200 and 1,500 units, respectively. Pricing information and purchasing details can be obtained by contacting any authorized worldwide distributor, representative, or directly with ProTek Devices. These sales sources are available throughout North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and more.