TinyML dev board includes neural processor

Syntiant Corp unveiled its TinyML Development Board, an easy-to-use developer kit aimed at both technical and non-technical users for building machine learning-powered applications in smart products, such as speech commands, wake word detection, acoustic event detection, and other sensor use cases.

Equipped with the ultra-low-power Syntiant NDP101 Neural Decision Processor, the TinyML board can enable speech and sensor applications to run at under 140 and 100 microwatts, respectively, delivering 20x more throughput and 200x efficiency improvement compared to traditional MCU-based systems. Sized at 24 mm x 28 mm, the Syntiant TinyML board is a small, self-contained system that allows trained models to be easily downloaded via Edge Impulse through a micro-USB connection without the need for any specialized hardware. The new board also is fully compatible with Arduino’s open-source platform.