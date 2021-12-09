Titanium-efficiency 2,700-W CRPS ac-dc supplies target HPC servers

Murata Power Solutions has announced the D1U74T series designed to meet the CRPS (Common Redundant Power Supply) standard defined by Intel and target server products for supercomputers, high-performance computing (HPC) systems, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and crypto mining applications incorporating GPUs / ASIC topologies. The D1U74T provides 12 VDC at 2700 Watt output power and is approved to Titanium efficiency levels beyond 96% at half load offering the highest power density CRPS approved power supply on the market.

Additional features include 12 VDC always-on standby voltage, active current sharing, a multi-function status LED, variable fan speed, and PMBus 1.2 digital communications capability. The D1U74T features an ultra-high-power density of 82W/cubic inches and is ideal for delivering reliable and efﬁcient power to servers, networking equipment, and storage systems. Optional accessories include the D1U74T-BRB (breakout board) interface card kit which can be used for evaluation and powering crypto-mining applications. The kit comprises 18 x 6pin PCIE connectors and 10 cable assemblies.

Detailed information on the D1U74T-W-2700-12-HB4C, such as specifications, quotes, and samples requests, can be found here.