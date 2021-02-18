Titanium efficiency 4-kW supplies target OCP, CORD, datacenter apps

Bel Power Solutions announced the TET4000-48-069RAH, a 4000 W power supply designed to provide the highest efficiency (Titanium) power conversion for data centers being built to Open Compute Project (OCP), Open Data Center Committee (ODCC), or Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter (CORD) standards. The TET4000-48-069RAH is the highest power 48 VDC model in Bel Power’s power supply portfolio and one of very few 4000 W 48 VDC server power supplies available as a standard product.

The adoption of 48V for data center power distribution is accelerating within the data center ecosystem as it can improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), and boost computing density and rack utilization. The new TET4000-48-069RAH is designed to provide a peak efficiency of over 97.5 percent, classified as Titanium level, the highest efficiency classification for power supplies. These new 48V data centers and central offices are equipped with high-performance servers and supercomputers running scalable and distributed computing of large volumes of data.

Housed in a compact form factor (69 x 40.5 x 530 mm), Bel Power’s TET4000-48-69RAH 48 VDC is programmable from 42 to 58 VDC, with power-factor correction (PFC). The unit also allows for a DC input voltage range of 240-380 VDC, delivers a power density of 44 W/in3, and incorporates soft-switching resonant techniques in conjunction with synchronous rectification, providing increased system reliability and very high efficiency. Other features include an always-on +12 V 60 W standby output and a CAN communication interface for monitoring, control, and firmware updates via a bootloader. This power supply meets international safety standards and displays the CE-Mark for the European Low Voltage Directive (LVD), with patents pending.

Samples are available upon request from Bel sales representatives. The TET4000-48-069RAH is also available from Digi-Key, Mouser, and Arrow. For more detailed information, visit the TET4000-48-069RAH product page here or download the datasheet.