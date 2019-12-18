TMR omnipolar switch sensors consumer little power

MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. has released five TMR omnipolar switch sensors TMR1302B/TMR1303B/TMR1341XD/ TMR1366/TMR1383, adding new members to MDT’s ultra-low power TMR switch series. They are designed for a variety of applications that demand low-power along with other requirements for functionality, performance, size, and cost, including flow meters, pneumatic cylinder sensors, proximity switches, motor controllers, and electronic shelf labels (ESL).

Highlights of the new TMR switch sensors:

Part Number Key Features Supply Voltage (Volt) Supply Current (micro-Ampere) Switching Sensitivity (Gauss) Package Applications TMR1302B / TMR1303B reduced hysteresis for precise position detection with a short pulse between ON/OFF states; always-active in ultra-low power 1.8-5.5 1.5 17/13.5 and 35/29 SOT23/TO92 flow meters, proximity switches TMR1341XD suppression to unintended double-switch in pneumatic cylinder sensors; high-sensitivity; ultra-compact package 1.8-5.5 40 15/10 DFN3L 2x2x0.55mm pneumatic cylinder sensors TMR1366 200nanoAmpere ultra-low power; high-sensitivity for using smaller magnet or sensing over longer distance 1.8-5.5 0.2 7/5 SOT23/TO92 flow meters, door/window security switches, magnetic tamper detection, ESL TMR1383 low-power <0.6mA in always-active high-voltage operation; reverse high-voltage protection 3-40 600 26/19 SOT23/TO92 motor and power window controllers

The above new models are immediately available for volume orders.