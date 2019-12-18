TMR omnipolar switch sensors consumer little power

MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. has released five TMR omnipolar switch sensors TMR1302B/TMR1303B/TMR1341XD/
Highlights of the new TMR switch sensors:
|Part Number
|Key Features
|Supply Voltage (Volt)
|Supply Current (micro-Ampere)
|Switching Sensitivity (Gauss)
|Package
|Applications
|TMR1302B / TMR1303B
|reduced hysteresis for precise position detection with a short pulse between ON/OFF states; always-active in ultra-low power
|1.8-5.5
|1.5
|17/13.5 and 35/29
|SOT23/TO92
|flow meters, proximity switches
|TMR1341XD
|suppression to unintended double-switch in pneumatic cylinder sensors; high-sensitivity; ultra-compact package
|1.8-5.5
|40
|15/10
|DFN3L 2x2x0.55mm
|pneumatic cylinder sensors
|TMR1366
|200nanoAmpere ultra-low power; high-sensitivity for using smaller magnet or sensing over longer distance
|1.8-5.5
|0.2
|7/5
|SOT23/TO92
|flow meters, door/window security switches, magnetic tamper detection, ESL
|TMR1383
|low-power <0.6mA in always-active high-voltage operation; reverse high-voltage protection
|3-40
|600
|26/19
|SOT23/TO92
|motor and power window controllers
The above new models are immediately available for volume orders.