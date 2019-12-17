TMR sensor ICs optimized for AGV apps

MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT) has released a new product series of TMR magnetic guide sensors featuring the AGV-TMR360C module that can detect three magnetic marks simultaneously with an ultra-wide 950mm detection width and a large air-gap up to 250mm. They integrate MDT’s TMR sensors with signal processing circuitry and track the position of magnetic tapes or magnetic marks in high precision. They are designed for automated guided vehicles (AGV), automated guided carts (AGC), and trackless mobile shelves for automated assembly lines, logistic, transportation and port facilities.
Key features of AGV-TMR360C include：
- Ultra-wide detection width in 950mm with magnetic field measurement in 96 channels
- Long-distance measurement with adaptive air-gap in 50-250mm
- High-precision measurement in 5.0mm, with digital output in RS232/CAN interfaces
- Fast response time in 5ms
- Flexible configuration with user adjustable N-pole, S-pole or N|S-pole operation modes
- Real-time feedback on magnetic polarity
- High immunity to EMI or interference from magnetic materials
- IP67 protection grade