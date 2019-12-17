TMR sensor ICs optimized for AGV apps

MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT) has released a new product series of TMR magnetic guide sensors featuring the AGV-TMR360C module that can detect three magnetic marks simultaneously with an ultra-wide 950mm detection width and a large air-gap up to 250mm. They integrate MDT’s TMR sensors with signal processing circuitry and track the position of magnetic tapes or magnetic marks in high precision. They are designed for automated guided vehicles (AGV), automated guided carts (AGC), and trackless mobile shelves for automated assembly lines, logistic, transportation and port facilities.

Key features of AGV-TMR360C include：