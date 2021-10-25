TNC and RP-TNC cable assemblies add ultra-miniature connectivity

Amphenol RF is pleased to expand its connectivity options to include standard and waterproof IP‐rated cable assemblies with TNC and RP‐TNC configurations. These assemblies are designed using 1.13 mm micro coax cable and feature the ultra-miniature AMC4 connector on one end. The other end is terminated with either a TNC or RP-TNC rear mount bulkhead jack, with standard or IP67 sealed options. Additional configurations feature RG-178 coax cable and utilize the ultra-miniature AMC connector to a TNC or RP-TNC rear mount bulkhead jack.

These new assemblies are ideal for applications where space is a concern such as GPS units, external metering stations or ruggedized tablets. All cable assembly configurations operate at 50 ohms and utilize the familiar threaded interface which ensures mating stability and reliable electrical performance. The 1.13 mm micro coax cable provides additional flexibility for installation needs, as well as an ultra-miniature mated connection for small spaces and crowded PCBs.

Waterproof sealed solutions are engineered to protect your application from outside elements and are fully tested to IP67 specifications in the mated and unmated condition. RF lines are designed to meet interface performance specifications, with the addition of internal and external sealing features. IP67 products are suited for a number of applications, including remote outdoor enclosures, portable radios, handheld devices and industrial equipment.