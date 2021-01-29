Tool helps write RISC-V flash loaders fitting in 2kB of RAM

SEGGER just released a new Open Flashloader for RISC-V systems. The template, which can be adjusted to fit any RISC-V system, allows engineers to write flash loaders that fit into just 2kB of RAM.

This enables J-Link to debug probes to download directly and easily into the flash memory of a RISC-V Microcontroller or SoC. At the same time, it provides a solution for mass production programming using the Flasher series of flash programmers.

These flash loaders work with any software supporting J-Link, from simple command-line programs such as J-Link Commander to debuggers such as GDB or SEGGER’s Ozone, or more production-oriented utilities such as J-Flash, and development tools such as Embedded Studio. The J-Link GDB Server enables the use of GDB, Eclipse, and any debugger supporting the GDB protocol.

When debugging with the J-Link Plus, Ultra+, or PRO models, an unlimited number of breakpoints in flash memory are available.

Any qualified engineer can write a flash loader for J-Link and RISC-V, usually within a day or two. SEGGER also offers the service of writing flash loaders for particular devices where desired. Proven flash loaders can be added to the J-Link software so that they will simply work out of the box.