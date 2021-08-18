Tool suite supports safety-critical RTOS

LDRA announced an updated integration with DDC-I, Inc. for aerospace and defense applications. The LDRA tool suite now supports DDC-I’s latest Deos safety-critical real-time operating system (RTOS) featuring SafeMC multicore technology, and the latest OpenArbor Eclipse-based integrated development environment (IDE). The powerful, efficient solution enables avionic system manufacturers to quickly and cost-effectively develop, debug, test, and deploy software that can be readily certified to the most demanding requirements such as RTC DO-178C/ED-12C.

This integration provides: source code static analysis; software dynamic analysis, including MC/DC coverage on the host and target; software unit testing on the host and target; improved code quality, safety, and security; reduced testing time and cost;

This integration helps developers manage and achieve compliance for applications in increasingly complex safety-critical cockpit environments that leverage emerging technologies for building safer, more economical, and more capable aircraft. These new technologies include integrated modular avionics architectures and multicore processors, both now de facto standards in the avionics industry.

To enable the development and testing of software that conforms with safety-critical standards such as DO-178C/ED-12C, and portability and interoperability standards such as the FACE Technical Standard, the integration provides: full source-code coverage analysis (under Deos SafeMC); an efficient unit testing harness for performing fully automated unit and regression testing (also under Deos with SafeMC); the ability to analyze and visualize coding standards compliance within the OpenArbor IDE; support for x86, PowerPC, and ARM single and multicore processors; compliance with industry- and user-defined coding standards such as MISRA and CERT; an automated test case, harness, and stub generation for robustness testing with the LDRA tool suite; automatic production of software certification and approval evidence underpinned by LDRA’s ISO 9001:2015 certified Quality Management System, and the LDRA tool suite’s TÜV SÜD and SGS-TÜV Saar certification;