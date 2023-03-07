Toolset expanded to enable access to open-source communities

NXP Semiconductors introduced the new MCUXpresso toolset, featuring new tools and resources that empower developers with enhanced scalability, usability, and portability, making it easier and faster to develop complex embedded applications. The new MCUXpresso toolset expands on existing features with new IDE offerings, including a custom-built MCUXpresso extension for Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code (VS Code), open-source-based hardware abstraction for code reuse, streamlined partner code delivery using Open-CMSIS-Packs, and a new Application Launch Pad for easy, interactive access to application software and documentation from NXP.

The developer experience is foundational to efficient, rapid, and innovative product development. Both new and experienced developers alike benefit from the flexibility to choose the software and tools that work best for their projects. By investing in open-source communities that support faster development and time to market, as well as making it easier for NXP partners to bring their specialized software to developers, NXP’s new MCUXpresso toolset offers the power of choice software developers need for rapid innovation.

The new MCUXpresso toolset features the newly released MCUXpresso for VS Code, designed for fast and responsive source-code editing. This new IDE will enhance flexibility by expanding build system choices, including those favored by open-source projects such as Zephyr and Matter, while maintaining support for developers using the traditional MCUXpresso SDK. Developers also have access to existing IDE options, including MCUXpresso IDE, IAR Embedded Workbench, and Arm Keil development tools.

Additionally, the new MCUXpresso toolset provides a comprehensive, one-stop shop for embedded ecosystem integration. The toolset will offer a hardware abstraction layer (HAL) that simplifies code reuse and portability within NXP’s broad microcontroller portfolio. All IDEs in the MCUXpresso ecosystem feature Open-CMSIS-Pack support for code delivery, which enables ecosystem partners to significantly streamline the product evaluation and integration process for customers, enabling developers to easily browse a collection of off-the-shelf software. A new Application Launch Pad also serves as a central repository for application design resources, including application software packs, application notes, and application code examples with an intuitive portal to browse available software.

To see a demo featuring the new MCUXpresso for VS Code, visit NXP at Embedded World in booth 4A-222.