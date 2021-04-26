Touch-control board optimized for thick-gloved touches

Introducing the mXT2952TD touch controller board, the latest innovation from DATA MODUL. Designed for PCAP touch applications in the medium diagonal segment, this controller board offers features that optimize its use in a variety of environments.

The new controller board supports the latest generation of microchip touch ICs and features a new type of signal acquisition method, the differential mutual sensing, which significantly increases the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and enables superb touch behavior, even under difficult environmental conditions.

The high SNR makes applications with thicker gloves and thicker cover lenses possible and is crucial for passing electromagnetic compatibility tests according to standard EN61000-4-6 (immunity to conducted disturbances, induced by radio-frequency fields). Even at noise levels of 10V/m and higher, the mXT2952TD controller board can comply with evaluation criterion A (no impairment of the function during and after the test). An improvement in noise immunity allows for use in noise-sensitive environments such as medical and military.

Thanks to the identical PCB dimensions and USB interface, the new controller board is compatible with the predecessor model mXT2952T2 and can be easily incorporated into existing products. With DATA MODUL’s easyANALYZER tuning tool, individual touch settings can be handled as usual.

The mXT2952TD controller board can also perform regular error analyses of sensor signals and voltage levels in real-time, which can then be forwarded to a host. This enables extended service concepts and provides additional reliability in the field.