Touch-panel display targets industrial apps

Schmitt Industries’ Acuity Laser is excited to announce the new 8-inch Touch Panel Display. Building upon the technology from our previous 7-inch version, the 8-inch Touch Panel Display comes with fully revamped 2.0 software, the ability to communicate with up to six Acuity sensors, a full suite of connection ports, and the ability to easily perform sophisticated measurement applications such as plane analysis, thickness measurement, and more.

The Acuity 8-inch Touch Panel Display, with a modern interface and full-color LCD touch screen, is a stand-alone industrial PC interface for use with our laser distance sensors. Depending on the application, Acuity’s display can be used as a freestanding integration device for many applications including thickness, width, height, and other dimensional measurements.

Our 8-inch Touch Panel is a simple way to give operators the real-time information they need to control production lines. By pairing 2 Acuity sensors together, the display can serve as a thickness gauge. By using 3 pairs of sensors, the display can measure 3 points of thickness across a target material. And with its numerous ports, just one display can monitor the thickness trend of material in the middle and on both outside edges of your product, all at the same time.

Acuity’s touch panel also allows for a set of 3 sensors to be used together for unique applications such as plane analysis, which allows the user to monitor the overall displacement and tilt of a rigid surface. This is ideal for applications such as battery height or elevator control.

Our new 8″ Touch Panel Display can be used in many applications including Cut-to-length measurements in lumber and steel industries; Log length measurements; General applications such as thickness, width, height, and other dimensional measurements; Plane analysis such as for battery expansion or elevator control;

Acuity Laser is also available to customize their software to fit your application’s needs.