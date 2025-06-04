Trace analysis tool integrates with Zephyr built-in tracing infrastructure for thread timing metrics

Percepio has released Percepio View for Zephyr, a trace visualization tool for embedded systems running the Zephyr RTOS. The software provides diagnostic capabilities for analyzing system behavior and is available for download.

Percepio View delivers RTOS-aware timeline views that display system activity across multiple threads and tasks. The tool captures and presents system and user event logs, enabling developers to examine the sequence of operations and identify timing relationships. CPU load monitoring and task execution graphs provide quantitative data on processor utilization and thread scheduling patterns.

The software supports custom tracepoints, allowing developers to instrument application-specific code for targeted analysis. Registration unlocks additional features within the base View platform at no cost to users. The tool integrates with Zephyr’s built-in tracing infrastructure to collect runtime data.

Percepio Profile serves as an upgrade option for projects requiring extended analysis capabilities. Profile adds live streaming functionality for capturing traces over extended periods, thread timing and execution metrics for performance analysis, and memory usage profiling to track allocation patterns. The upgrade also includes visual plotting capabilities for application-specific variables.

Profile licenses are available through self-service subscriptions at the same web portal. Users can further upgrade to full Tracealyzer licenses for integration with Percepio’s Continuous Observability suite and access to advanced diagnostic features.