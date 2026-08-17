Tracking down sources of EMI/RFI

In my electronics lab, I am plagued with some odd high-frequency interference. When I’m looking at low-level signals with my scope set to 10, 20, or 50 mV/division, I can see repetitive waveforms with ~100 kHz and ~7 MHz content. This is especially insidious: It’s even present between adjacent earth ground connections.

To track noise sources like these, a ‘scope may be useful, but as noted above, the noise seems to appear on my ground connections. See Figure 1 for the connection and Figure 2 for some typical ‘scope traces at two different sweep speeds.

Figure 1. My ground is noisy. (Image: Bradley Albing)

Figure 2a. A closer look at my ground noise; sweep speed is 200 ns/div.; vertical sensitivity is 200 mV/div. (Image: Bradley Albing)

Figure 2b. Similar to the above image, but at a slower sweep speed; sweep speed is 5 µs/div.; vertical sensitivity is still 200 mV/div. (Image: Bradley Albing)

Part of the problem here is that the ‘scope has its own earth ground (safety ground) connection, so I automatically create a ground loop when I clip the scope probe’s ground lead to my bench earth ground bus.

I can get around this pesky issue by using a battery-operated ‘scope, like the one shown in Figure 3. This will eliminate the ground loop issue as one source of measurement errors.

Figure 3. An inexpensive battery-powered ‘scope. (Image: Bradley Albing)

Another approach ignores the noise on the ground and instead searches for the source of the interference by using a portable radio – usually tuned to the AM broadcast band (540 kHz to 1710 kHz). Figure 4 shows two different versions of portable radios I’ve used.

Figure 4. Two battery-operated radios that are useful as “signal sniffers.” (Image: Bradley Albing)

One is a conventional AM/FM superheterodyne radio; the other is a software-defined radio (SDR) that can tune from 150 kHz to 30 MHz in AM mode, along with CW, SSB, and the standard FM broadcast band.

The superheterodyne receiver proved most useful. It produced loud buzzing every couple of seconds on various parts of the AM band – generally indicating a signal source rich in harmonics. Such sources are usually caused by either arcing equipment (like commutator brushes in a motor) or by switching power supplies (used in motor drives and almost all present-day electronic equipment). Unfortunately, this realization narrowed down my search to pretty much everything.

The noise on the radio matched up nicely with the scope display. Play the audio-video clip 1 (A‑V_1), embedded below.

Playing a hunch, I started looking into the possibility of some noisy equipment in the neighborhood. Possible suspects were the aerating pump motors in the nearby ponds or some other especially noisy switching power supply in one of the neighbors’ houses. With my radio in hand, I headed outside for a quick stroll around the neighborhood. Unfortunately, there was no obviously detectable noise source.

So, back to my house for a quick perimeter check. The buzzing increased a bit near the electric meter – maybe when it doing its intermittent data transmissions? But at very close proximity to the meter, I didn’t find an increase in the noise. So back inside to check LED light bulbs, the TV, the audio console, the stove, the refrigerator, the furnace, and my computer – nope. Finally, back at my bench, just casually moving the radio around my test equipment, the noise got louder. Much to my chagrin, I realized the source was my Craftsman electric drill battery charger. Refer to A-V_2, below.

If I put a battery in to charge, the bursts of noise change to a steady-state buzz. Refer to A‑V_3, below.

To analyze the noise source a bit more, I placed a multi-turn pickup coil atop the charger case and connected it to an inexpensive SDR that works with my laptop computer. See Figure 5 for the pickup coil arrangement…

Figure 5. (Image: Bradley Albing)

…and A-V_4 for how the signal manifests on the laptop screen.

Opening the case, it’s easy to see the likely cause. There is a line-powered flyback (switching) converter that operates in a slow burst mode while waiting to detect the presence of a battery in need of charging. I wound up another multi-turn coil, placed it atop the flyback transformer (see Figure 6), connected the coil leads to my ‘scope, and powered up the charger.

Figure 6. (Image: Bradley Albing)

See Figure 7 for the very revealing ‘scope traces at two different sweep speeds.

Figure 7a. The EMI from the flyback transformer; sweep speed is 2 µs/div.; vertical sensitivity is 2 V/div. (Image: Bradley Albing)

Figure 7b. Similar to the above image, but at a faster sweep speed; sweep speed is 200 ns/div.; vertical sensitivity is still 2 V/div. (Image: Bradley Albing)

There is a common mode choke on the incoming power line connection, but apparently, it can only do so much. In a more perfect world, the charger case would be metal, the power cord would have an earth ground connection, and there would be a pair of capacitors on the input side, and the output side of the common mode choke from line and neutral to ground. Would that help? Conceivably, but I don’t plan on repackaging and modifying my charger to find out. For now, I’ll just unplug the charger when I’m working on the bench on sensitive circuitry.

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Another similar problem occurred recently. This time, the problem manifested in my kitchen, not in my lab. Here’s the background information: I snagged a single “burner” induction cooktop for occasional use in the kitchen. Induction heating uses high-frequency AC (in a frequency range from ultrasonic to RF) to induce eddy currents into nearby steel objects. That current produces heat due to I-R losses in the metal, so you get the heat right where you want it and pretty much nowhere else. In industrial settings, the metal objects would be tooled steel like chisels, drill bits, and other similar cutting tools to be heated red hot and then quenched to attain the necessary hardness. In the kitchen, the metal is just saucepans and frying pans. We try to avoid heating to the point of red-hotness. See Figure 8 for a simplified schematic of an induction heater.

Figure 8. A simplified schematic of an induction heater based on an H-bridge topology. (Image: Bradley Albing)

The controller first turns on Q1 and Q4 and monitors the current flowing through the capacitor C2 and the working coil L1. The term working coil derives from the industrial heat-treating applications previously described, where the “work piece” to be heat-treated was placed in the coil’s aperture and heated. C2 and L1 form a series resonant circuit. As C2 charges, the current flow (monitored by the current transformer CT) drops to close to zero. At that point, the controller turns off Q1 and Q4 and, following a brief dead-time interval, turns on Q2 and Q3. This reverses the current flow through C2 and L1. As before, when the current drops to a sufficiently low level, Q2 and Q3 are turned off. The whole process then repeats. This generates the high-frequency alternating magnetic field in the working coil needed to produce the eddy current-based I-R heating effect.

I planned to use the induction cooktop when I’m making yogurt. This is more convenient than using the gas range. To make yogurt, I warm a gallon of homogenized, pasteurized milk up to about 180°F and hold it there for about 20 minutes. This helps break down the protein chains in the milk, which in turn facilitates the conversion to yogurt that occurs during incubation. I let it cool back to about 110°F and stir in about a cup of my favorite store-bought yogurt to act as a starter. I pour it into smaller containers and hold it (incubate it) at around 110° for eight hours in a home-made temperature-controlled hot-box – et voila! More yogurt.

The problem I encountered: To make sure I don’t overheat (scald) the milk, I put a digital temperature probe with an integral high-temp alarm into the milk. The setup is shown in Figure 9.

Figure 9. My milk-warming setup has the digital temperature probe on the left side of the pot. The controller/readout display is nearby. (Image: Bradley Albing)

With the induction heater operating at close to full power, the digital timer section of the temperature readout gets confused and keeps switching back and forth between stopwatch mode and clock mode. Refer to A-V_5, below.

Using my previous detection methods, I discovered the following: From the AM radio, I got loud buzzing pretty much across the whole band. I used my pickup coil and ‘scope in a similar manner to my battery charger evaluation and viewed the radiated field from the cooktop. See Figure 10 for my pickup coil arrangement.

Figure 10. My ‘scope pickup coil (the yellow coil) arrangement, along with a “dummy load” (a tin can full of water). (Image: Bradley Albing)

Figure 11 shows two views from my ‘scope of that field at fast and slow sweep speeds.

Figure 11a. Sweep speed is 10 µs/div; frequency is around 22 kHz. (Image: Bradley Albing)

Figure 11b. Sweep speed is 2 ms/div; sweep is power-line synchronized. (Image: Bradley Albing)

I can see the high frequency that I expected modulated with the 120 Hz component of the full-wave rectified mains (power line) frequency. Obviously, the internal power supply skimps on filtering the rectified DC from the mains (C1 in Figure 8). It’s just barely filtered. Sure… why not? Capacitors that are rated for high voltage (300 V and above) with a high ripple current rating are expensive.

I also checked with my laptop SDR pickup coil (see Figure 12) and got the expected wide bandwidth EMI. Refer to A-V_6.

Figure 12. My SDR pickup coil (the red coil) arrangement. (Image: Bradley Albing)

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The techniques I’ve described here are useful for tracking down and fixing EMI/RFI sources in equipment you’re designing or evaluating. Since these techniques don’t produce detailed analysis or specific field strength readings, they are no substitute for analysis by a laboratory equipped with an RF anechoic chamber and thousands of dollars of precision test equipment. But testing like I’ve described makes sense to do before you book very expensive appointments in these labs and then discover your product is making noise like an out of tune teenaged thrash metal band at a school dance.