One-watt dc/dc converter carries 5-kVac reinforced isolation

The new 1-W, TRV 1M series of high isolation dc/dc converters come in a compact SIP-9 package and provide 5 kVac I/O isolation with reinforced insulation for both medical and industrial applications.

The series consists of 28 models offering a choice of 4.5-5/9.6-14.4/12-18/19.2-28.8 Vin ranges and single/dual outputs from 3.3 V – 15 V. With continuous short-circuit protection and low leakage current of less than 2 µA, these converters are especially suited to protect any connected interfaces or applied parts to patients. Featuring semi-regulated outputs, -40 to 85°C operating temperature without derating, and certifications according to IEC/EN/ES 60601-1 3rd ed. for 2xMOPP and IEC/EN/UL 62368-1, this series is suitable for many different applications where high isolation and reinforced insulation with short circuit protection is critical.

Products are in stock and available through distributors around the globe with manufacturing lead times of 12-14 weeks. See tracopower.com/series/trv1m for specifications.

