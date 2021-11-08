3 – 40-W dc/dc converters carry high isolation voltage spec

The TEN 3WIRH – TEN 40WIRH are a family of railway-certified DC/DC converters with 3,000-Vac reinforced I/O isolation for highest reliability in harsh environments. Output power options are available from 3 to 40 W. The proven and certified design guarantees highest resistance against thermal shocks, moisture, mechanical shocks, and vibration. The TEN 3WIRH – TEN 40WIRH family comes with additional EN 62368-1 safety approvals for IT equipment and EN 45545-2 certification for fire behavior. Thanks to its favorable operating temperature range of -40 up to +95°C without derating (depending on the model), the TEN 3WIRH – TEN 40WIRH present a first choice for demanding applications.

Features:

Fully encapsulated

3,000 Vac I/O isolation (reinforced)

4:1 input voltage range: 36 – 160 Vdc

EN 50155 and EN 61373 railway-certified

Internal class A EMI filter

-40 up to +95°C without derating

EN 45545-2 fire behavior

Remote on/off function

Undervoltage lockout (UVLO), short-circuit protection (SCP), overtemperature protection (OTP), and overvoltage

protection (OVP)

Three-year product warranty

